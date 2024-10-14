Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 318.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $61.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

