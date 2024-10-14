Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $12.80 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

LQDH stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

