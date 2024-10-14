Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVAL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,764,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.