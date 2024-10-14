Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 5499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Redwire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $539.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $483,205.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,772,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,449,612.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Redwire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.