Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,717 shares of company stock valued at $652,955. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 476,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 616,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 218,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 404.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 921,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.