Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $502.26 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $502.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $466.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.88.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

