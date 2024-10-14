Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554 over the last 90 days. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

