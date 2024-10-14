Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $408,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

