Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $764.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

