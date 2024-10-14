Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 221 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

