Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $104,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAUG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

