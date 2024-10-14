Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

