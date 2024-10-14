Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TRV stock opened at $236.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.