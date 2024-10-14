Reviewing Lineage (LINE) and Its Competitors

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) is one of 280 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lineage to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lineage pays out -11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out -8.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lineage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.33 billion -$77.40 million -5.51 Lineage Competitors $1.01 billion $132.60 million 20.77

Analyst Ratings

Lineage has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 5 11 1 2.76 Lineage Competitors 4055 14225 14128 378 2.33

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage N/A N/A N/A Lineage Competitors -6.39% 1.27% 1.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Lineage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

