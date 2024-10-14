Reviewing Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -187.07% -85.93% Mountain Province Diamonds -29.66% -4.09% -1.76%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.04) -22.00 Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.10 -$32.35 million ($0.34) -0.32

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.