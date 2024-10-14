Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$37.39 and a 52 week high of C$48.27.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.40 million.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total transaction of C$116,943.00. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total value of C$161,009.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $361,346. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 target price on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.