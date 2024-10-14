Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 3,711 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $388.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.45. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

