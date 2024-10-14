Rise Advisors LLC Buys 5,038 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 212,869 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 745,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after buying an additional 383,302 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

FBND stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

