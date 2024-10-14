Rise Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,071,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,198,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %
MA stock opened at $502.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.88. The stock has a market cap of $466.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $502.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
