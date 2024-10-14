Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,151 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

