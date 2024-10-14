Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.