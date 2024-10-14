Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,102 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Teekay were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teekay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Teekay by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TK opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.