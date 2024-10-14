Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DaVita by 196.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2,335.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in DaVita by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $160.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $166.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.