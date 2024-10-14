Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.60% of Virco Mfg. worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRC. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

