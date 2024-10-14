Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $187.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

