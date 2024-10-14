Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $120.40 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.40.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

