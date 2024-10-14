Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $415.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $417.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.94.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

