Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 452 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 134,092 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after buying an additional 122,017 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matson by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,208.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $934,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,043,710.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,884 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

