Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.90. 5,007,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,663,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

