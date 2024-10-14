Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Reduced by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.77. The stock had a trading volume of 124,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,723. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

