Royal Bank of Canada Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $107.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

EMN stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 201.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after purchasing an additional 617,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after purchasing an additional 217,720 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

