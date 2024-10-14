Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $230.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $196.44 and last traded at $196.44, with a volume of 5659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.69.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

