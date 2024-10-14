Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,189,292.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $804,304. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

SABA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.65. 3,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

