Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Down 0.2 %

Samsara stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,665.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,665.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,515. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,559 shares of company stock worth $86,801,267 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.