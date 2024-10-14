Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.