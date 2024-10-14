Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. 18,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

