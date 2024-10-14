Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

