Sapient Capital LLC Has $22.52 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 49.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $710,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $376.00 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.81 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.20 and its 200-day moving average is $320.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock worth $88,620,447. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

