Sapient Capital LLC Has $32.50 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,187.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,075.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,190.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

