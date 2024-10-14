Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after buying an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $543.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

