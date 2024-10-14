Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

OC stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

