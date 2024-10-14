Sapient Capital LLC Sells 5,188 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
NYSE:SHW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.10. 31,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,131. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises: 4 Reasons to Get In Now on the Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chicken or Egg? Does Tyson Have More Upside Than Cal-Maine Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.