Sapient Capital LLC Sells 7,229 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,181 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Sapient Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $61,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $721.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $686.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

