Scotiabank Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $163.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.81.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.42 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,297,000 after purchasing an additional 248,360 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Chevron by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 337,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

