Scotiabank Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $36.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 641.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 582,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 518,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,400,000 after purchasing an additional 262,256 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 83.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 545,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 248,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

