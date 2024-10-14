Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for about 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Sempra worth $62,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Sempra by 47.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 666,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 215,016 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Sempra by 8.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 5,017.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 26.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $84.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.