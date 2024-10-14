SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in September

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,100 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 2,170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

SGHHF stock remained flat at C$10.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of C$8.91 and a one year high of C$14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

