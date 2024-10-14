ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 65.1% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.95. 90,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $239.33.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

