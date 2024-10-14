ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 65.1% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ShiftPixy Stock Performance
Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.95. 90,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. ShiftPixy has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $239.33.
About ShiftPixy
