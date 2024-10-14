Short Interest in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Grows By 19.2%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.79. 4,121,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.