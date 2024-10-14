Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declines By 12.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,986. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 33,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

